Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSyrian govt regains control of three southern provinces: Moscow

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The Russian army on Thursday said the Syrian government had recaptured three of the country's southern provinces from rebels and jihadists, and regained control of the border zone with Jordan.

"Syrian forces, supported by Russian aviation, liquidated (Islamic State) and former al-Nusra groups and retook control of Sweida, Daraa and Quneitra," Russian army general Sergei Rudskoy said at a briefing in Moscow.

He praised the "unique operation" that allowed Syrian forces to retake "3,332 square kilometres" of territory from jihadist and rebel groups.

The Moscow-supported Damascus regime "entirely retook control of the border between Syria and Jordan", Rudskoy said.

He added that "conditions have been created for the resumption of the activities of UN peacekeeping forces in the Golan Heights" near the border with Israel.

Russia, which intervened military in Syria on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2015, will deploy "eight military police observation posts" in order "to prevent possible provocations."

More than seven years since the conflict began, regime forces have managed to retake entire regions from rebels and jihadists and now control nearly two-thirds of the country.

Syrian troops are supported military by their Russian and Iranian allies, as well as by Lebanese Hezbollah fighters and Iraqi, Iranian and Afghan militiamen.

More about Syria, Conflict, Russia, sweida
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US
Seized Gaza ship captain accuses Israel of breaking intl law
Poland's Walesa extends olive branch to ruling party chief
Imagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge
A decade after death, Solzhenitsyn draws a blank with young Russians
Israel sees benefits in Assad gains
Teetotallers, like big drinkers, more prone to dementia: study
China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US
N. Korea says 'unprecedented' heatwave causing heavy crop damage
Turkey 'turns blind eye' to Syrian rebel abuses in Afrin: Amnesty