Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSyria president announces $9bn budget for 2019

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Syria's president on Thursday announced a budget for 2019 of almost $9 billion, of which around a third has been allocated to investment projects including in areas ravaged by the war.

Seven years into Syria's grinding civil war, the Damascus government has expelled rebels and jihadists from large parts of the country with Russian military backing.

President Bashar al-Assad issued the budget after the parliament passed the bill on Monday.

Next year's budget would amount to 3,882 billion Syrian pounds ($8.9 billion, according to the official exchange rate), state news agency SANA said.

From that, 1,100 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) would be allocated to "investment", SANA said.

Finance Minister Mamun Hamdan said 443 billion pounds ($1 billion) would go to "investment projects in liberated areas or to which the Syrian army brings back stability", SANA quoted him as saying.

The minister also said that 700 billion Syrian pounds ($1.6 billion) would be spend on electricity projects, without mentioning in which areas, according to state television.

Hamdan told newspaper Al-Watan that the projected deficit for next year was 946 billion pounds (almost $2.2 billion).

The regime this year expelled rebels and jihadists from the capital's surroundings and the south of the country, bringing these areas back under its control.

It has also threatened to retake the northwestern region of Idlib on the Turkish border, but the area is for now protected by a shaky buffer zone deal struck in September between Russia and rebel backer Turkey.

The 2018 budget was of 3,187 billion pounds ($7.3 billion).

Syria's war has killed 360,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

More about Syria, Conflict, Budget
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Two killed, dozens wounded in attack on Iran police station
Welcoming refugees may have ushered in Merkel's final act
Markets tumble as Huawei arrest rekindles US-China trade fears
UK's May offers more say for MPs to save Brexit deal
Ukraine calls for international action against Russian 'aggression'
Five consequences of France's 'yellow vest' protests
Eiffel Tower, shops, to close as fears of French protest violence mount
Peru football chief Oviedo arrested in graft probe
Arrest of tech exec signals tougher US stand on China tech firms
Bitcoin appears headed for record loss this year