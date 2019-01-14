Email
article imageStudents, police clash in Athens over teacher appointments

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Police in Athens used tear gas on Monday to disperse students and teachers protesting against changes in the way educators are appointed in the public school system.

The clashes broke out as hundreds of protesters tried to break through lines of riot police stationed near parliament, banging on a police van barricade with clubs.

A protester hid from riot police during the clashes
A protester hid from riot police during the clashes
Aris MESSINIS, AFP

"I'm a full-time teacher but we stand together (with part-time staff) as this law affects (everyone)," Venetia Reppa, a teacher hit in the back by a police stun grenade, told reporters outside parliament.

The education ministry is preparing to push through parliament a hiring law which teacher unions say does not sufficiently take prior experience into account.

Greece's public schools have suffered from spending cuts imposed as a condition of bailout agreements to end its debt crisis.

