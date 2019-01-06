A year ago, the Golden Globes red carpet was a total blackout as Hollywood's A-listers drew attention to the problem of sexual harassment in entertainment and other industries.

On Sunday, the message remained, but the sartorial choices were far more diverse.

Here is a look at some trends from the Globes, the first showbiz awards gala of 2019:

- Pops of color -

Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," wore canary yellow to the Golden Globes, where she is a favorite to win best actress in a comedy VALERIE MACON, AFP

Every color of the rainbow was on display at the Beverly Hilton, from the canary yellow on nominees Claire Foy ("First Man") and Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs Maisel") to the bold teal Calvin Klein chosen by double acting nominee Amy Adams.

Lady Gaga, a favorite to take home the best drama film actress prize for "A Star Is Born," stunned in an strapless periwinkle Valentino gown with full puff sleeves and a long train -- and blue hair in a bun to match.

A giant diamond choker completed her look -- seemingly a throwback to Judy Garland's style in the 1954 version of "Star."

Melissa McCarthy, a nominee in the same category for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" sparkled in deep purple with silver star accents, while Regina King glittered in a shimmering, strapless pink column gown.

- Men rock the rainbow too -

British star Idris Elba (C) -- seen here with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (L) and daughter Isan (R), the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador -- was dressed to impress, with a Time's Up bracelet on his wrist VALERIE MACON, AFP

The basic black tux was definitely out on the Globes carpet, with Tinseltown's stars sporting jackets in a rainbow of colors.

British star Idris Elba slayed in an emerald green jacket and waistcoat, while nominee Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story") opted for a black and white floral pattern.

"Star" director/actor Bradley Cooper went for a classic white dinner jacket, and nominated director Spike Lee rocked up in head-to-toe purple, including his beret.

- Time's Up, year two -

"Time's Up" gear -- bracelets, pins, ribbons -- was seen on the Golden Globes red carpet (this is actress D'Arcy Carden) one year after the movement was launched VALERIE MACON, AFP

It's been a year since the Time's Up movement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace was launched. After last year's all-black statement, this year is all about the bracelets.

White and black "Time's Up X 2" bracelets were seen on everyone from double nominee Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Seven Seconds") to Elba, whose daughter Isan is helping to hand out the awards.

Others wore pins, or even carried ribbons with the message.

- Old Hollywood -

Golden Globes host and nominee Sandra Oh channeled old Hollywood glamour in white Versace VALERIE MACON, AFP

Globes host Sandra Oh, who is up for an award for her starring role in BBC America TV thriller "Killing Eve," swooped her hair into finger waves a la Veronica Lake and donned a white-hot Versace gown -- oozing the glamour of old Hollywood.

Amy Adams -- a double acting nominee for her work in biopic "Vice" as the wife of former vice president Dick Cheney and on dark HBO drama "Sharp Objects" -- wowed in a simple turquoise, off-the-shoulder gown, her red hair also side-swept into soft curls.