Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSri Lanka president vows to eliminate jihadist threat

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Sri Lanka's president marked the 10th anniversary of the end of a protracted war with Tamil rebels Sunday by vowing to crush Islamist militants responsible for Easter bombings that killed 258 people.

Maithripala Sirisena said Sri Lankan security forces and intelligence units could use their experience in defeating separatist Tamil guerrillas a decade ago to meet the new challenge from religious extremists.

The government has blamed a local jihadist group for the April 21 attacks against three churches and three luxury hotels that also left 500 injured and shattered a fragile decade-long peace in the island of 21 million people.

"With experience from a war that lasted over three decades, we are now compelled to meet a completely different threat," Sirisena told a commemoration ceremony.

"We have been able to arrest all those who were behind the Easter attacks. Some have been killed in confrontations," he said.

"This gives me confidence that we can completely eliminate the threat from international terrorism."

Muslims account for 10 percent of the population in the mainly Buddhist nation, which has been under a state of emergency since the attacks that were also claimed by the Islamic State group.

Army chief Mahesh Senanayake said the military was paying tribute to around 28,000 soldiers who died in the war that ended on May 18, 2009 with the killing of Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Some 5,000 government troops and police are also listed as missing since the end of the insurgency.

Sri Lankan forces have been accused of killing about 40,000 Tamil civilians in the final months of the conflict, a charge successive governments have denied. Nearly 16,000 others are also reported missing, according to the newly established Office of Missing Persons.

The official remembrance ceremonies in Colombo took place a day after members of the 2.5-million-strong Tamil community mourned their war dead in the northeastern coastal district of Mullaittivu where the rebels mounted their unsuccessful last stand.

Hundreds of Tamils gathered at a public park Saturday to light lamps and offer flowers before a makeshift memorial showing photographs of hundreds of men and women who went missing, in many cases after being captured or surrendering to troops.

More about Srilanka, Tamils, Unrest, Anniversary, Attacks
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tension
Op-Ed: Hey Tesla! What exactly IS happening?
Malawi election goes down to the wire
Op-Ed: Iraqi parliament likely to pass bill evicting US troops from Iraq
Austrian president calls for September poll in wake of scandal
Israel minister not happy with Palestinian flags at Eurovision
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wraps
Review: A pleasant evening with Emmy winner Nancy Lee Grahn in New York Special
US Air Force looking for proposals for autonomous rescue aircraft
Netherlands mulls host city for Eurovision 2020