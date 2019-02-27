Email
article imageSpain probes North Korea embassy incident

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Spain is probing an incident linked to the North Korean embassy in Madrid, the interior ministry and police said Wednesday, which Spanish media described as a break- in by people who stole computers.

"We are investigating," a ministry spokesman told AFP, saying the probe centred around "mild injuries to a North Korean citizen in the street."

A police source, who refused to be named, said the mysterious incident had taken place "near the embassy," describing the incident as "unusual."

The interior ministry spokesman said the North Korean embassy had not filed any official complaint.

Online news media El Confidencial reported that intruders made their way into the embassy on Friday, tying up and gagging employees for several hours before taking away computers.

