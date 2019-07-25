Spain's caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez admitted Thursday he does not have enough support to win a post-election parliamentary vote of confidence due later in the day after coalition talks with the far-left failed.

"I am very sorry to note that parliament remains blocked," the socialist premier told the lower house, adding that a deal for a coalition government with the far-left Podemos party had "not been possible."

Failure to get the necessary backing in the vote which follows an inconclusive general election moves Spain a step closer to holding its fourth such polls in as many years.

After Sanchez loses the confidence vote he will have another two months to find ways of getting support, either for a minority or coalition government.

Without a deal Spain would have to go back to the polls in November.

- 'Parallel government' -

Representatives from both parties had been working to secure a deal for what would be Spain's first post-dictatorship coalition government. But talks stalled on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Podemos's demands for government posts were "unrealistic," accusing the far-left party of wanting "a parallel government" of its own.

"If to be prime minister I must renounce my principles, if I have to form a government knowing it won't be useful for my country, then I won't be prime minister now, that's for sure," Sanchez told parliament.

Sanchez needed the support of smaller parties in parliament to win the confidence vote OSCAR DEL POZO, AFP

Pablo Echenique, Podemos's chief negotiator, had retorted that the Socialist party merely wanted to give them "a decorative role, which sounds good but that has few real responsibilities to better people's lives".

Both sides had agreed to give Podemos the post of deputy prime minister with responsibility for social issues and the health ministry.

But Podemos also wanted the science and labour ministries, which the Socialist party (PSOE) refused, preferring to give it the housing and equality ministries.

Sanchez needs a simple majority in the vote but cannot win it without the support of Podemos, which with its partner United Left has 42 lawmakers.

- 'Sit down to negotiate' -

The Socialist premier came first in a national poll in April but fell short of a majority with just 123 parliamentary seats out of 350, forcing him to seek backing elsewhere.

Apart from Podemos's vote, Sanchez also needs the backing of several other lawmakers from regional parties who had conditioned their support -- by a vote in favour or an abstention -- on a deal with Podemos.

But hours before the vote, the Catalan and Basque separatist parties ERC and EH Bildu announced that their deputies in the national parliament would abstain in the vote to try and pressure both sides to reach an agreement.

"We're asking... that they do us a favour and stop threatening each other, sending each other ultimatums, leaking negotiation (details), and tweeting, and sit down to negotiate," said Gabriel Rufian, ERC leader in parliament.

Those two parties' abstention won't be enough, though, as right-wing parties have already said they will vote against Sanchez.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias has agreed not to be part of the government in an effort to unblock the negotiations OSCAR DEL POZO, AFP

Podemos and the Socialists have accused each other of blocking negotiations as distrust between both sides rides high.