Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSouth Korea population falls for first time

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

South Korea's population fell for the first time in 2020, with more people dying than were born, the government said Monday, warning that towns in poor regions faced a "crisis of extinction".

The world's 12th-largest economy has one of its longest life expectancies and one of its lowest birthrates, a combination that presents a looming demographic disaster.

As of December 31, South Korea had 51,829,023 people, down 20,838 from a year earlier, according to data released by the interior ministry.

Annual births have been falling for years and it added that they had been exceeded by deaths for the first time, 275,815 to 307,764.

"In regions with poor economic, medical and educational infrastructure, the crisis of the extinction of such towns is escalating," the ministry said.

It called for "fundamental changes" in government policies, including on welfare and education.

According to experts there are multiple causes for the phenomenon, including the expense of child-rearing and soaring property prices, coupled with a notoriously competitive society that makes well-paid jobs difficult to secure.

The double burden for working mothers of carrying out the brunt of household chores and childcare while also maintaining their careers is another key factor.

The South has spent more than 180 trillion won ($166 billion) since 2006 to boost birth rates but the population is projected to fall to 39 million in 2067, when the median age will be 62.

Reactions among South Koreans were mixed.

"The current situation will continue unless all dual-income households can afford to raise their children without any worries," one citizen posted on Twitter.

But another suggested a falling population could help reduce South Korea's carbon emissions and narrow its wealth gap.

South Korea ranks 27th globally by population and its neighbours China and Japan are also ageing rapidly.

More about skorea, Social, Population
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Biden, Trump descend on Georgia for Senate runoff rallies
Britain rolls out AstraZeneca shots as virus vaccinations gather pace
Bond actress, 'That '70s Show' star Tanya Roberts dies at 65
Poachers' paradise: Gulf hunts fuel Pakistan falcon trafficking
Op-Ed: Anti-mask protest fizzles out in Sydney
OPEC+ meeting to set February production levels
Chatting with Luke Roentgen: Rising German actor Special
Brazil private clinics seek deal for Indian Covid vaccine
Trump heard on tape urging state official to 'find' votes for him
Kansas childcare director Kim Vanderhofe talks digital age, COVID Special