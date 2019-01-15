Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSoul searching in Poland over mayor's very public murder

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Poland was on Tuesday mulling over the prevalence of hate speech in politics a day after Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz died from stab wounds inflicted by an attacker with a political grudge.

Central to the debate is the longstanding hostility between the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party -- in power since 2015 -- and the centrist opposition Civic Platform (PO).

"Madmen feed on our hate," read a headline in Tuesday's independent daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna while the liberal Gazeta Wyborcza warned: "Sooner or later, the seeds of hatred bear fruit".

And the centrist Rzeczpospolita daily lamented "the end of the age of innocence".

Footage of the attack posted on YouTube showed the 27-year-old suspect bursting onto the stage and launching himself at the centrist mayor of the Baltic port city at a charity fundraiser on Sunday.

After stabbing the 53-year-old mayor several times, the man seized the microphone and claimed he had been wrongly jailed by the previous PO government and tortured.

"That's why Adamowicz dies," he said.

Several Jewish organisations released a statement Tuesday saying, "Hatred is becoming more and more visible and more widely accepted in Polish political and social life."

Speaking to AFP, political analyst Stanislaw Mocek said that although there was no empirical evidence that such a tense political climate leads to extreme behaviour, "if someone is predisposed to violence, then he can be susceptible."

Back in 2017, the All-Polish Youth, a far-right Catholic group, published "political death certificates" for a string of political figures who had agreed to cooperate on migration -- and Adamowicz was one of them.

On Tuesday, the mayors of Warsaw and the western city of Wroclaw said they would ask schools to speak to students about the possible violent consequences of hate speech.

"Adamowicz's tragic death must mark a turning point" in both political and public discourse, Rzeczpospolita's editor-in-chief Boguslaw Chrabota said

More about Poland, Politics, Stabbing, Media
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: All Elite Wrestling vs WWE — The war has begun
War crimes court acquits Ivory Coast ex-strongman Gbagbo
Brian Justin Crum talks 'America's Got Talent,' Lady Gaga, fans Special
Antarctica ice loss increases six fold since 1979: study
Ominous Serena, Djokovic make Open statements
Bitcoin almost reached $3,700 after sharp drop on weekend
Greek MPs open debate on Tsipras confidence vote
Huawei founder denies spying for China in rare interview
Interpreters demand to stay out as Trump row throws spotlight
Q&A: The Future of encryption in a quantum-led world Special