article imageSix shot dead in Croatian capital: state media

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Croatian police launched a manhunt Thursday night after six people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a house in the capital Zagreb, state media reported.

Officers found the bodies in a home in a southern neighbourhood of the city after being alerted by neighbours, who heard gunshots at around 1930 GMT, state-run Hina news agency reported.

"Six corpses have been found by police in the Kajzerica district of New Zagreb," the agency reported, citing a police source.

Officers stand guard in a southern neighborhood of Zagreb Croatia where six bodies were found shot ...
Officers stand guard in a southern neighborhood of Zagreb, Croatia where six bodies were found shot dead in a house
Denis LOVROVIC, AFP

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the initial investigation, the victims appeared to have been shot dead by a firearm, Hina reported, without providing details on their ages or identities.

Police have sealed off the city as they search for the suspect, the report added.

