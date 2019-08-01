Croatian police launched a manhunt Thursday night after six people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a house in the capital Zagreb, state media reported.

Officers found the bodies in a home in a southern neighbourhood of the city after being alerted by neighbours, who heard gunshots at around 1930 GMT, state-run Hina news agency reported.

"Six corpses have been found by police in the Kajzerica district of New Zagreb," the agency reported, citing a police source.

Officers stand guard in a southern neighborhood of Zagreb, Croatia where six bodies were found shot dead in a house Denis LOVROVIC, AFP

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the initial investigation, the victims appeared to have been shot dead by a firearm, Hina reported, without providing details on their ages or identities.

Police have sealed off the city as they search for the suspect, the report added.