Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSisi wins Egypt election with 97 percent of valid votes: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in Politics

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second term with 97.08 percent of valid votes cast in an election last week, the election authority said Monday.

The head of the authority Lasheen Ibrahim said at a press conference that turnout was 41.05 percent of the almost 60 million registered voters.

He said 92.73 percent of the votes were valid from the roughly 24 million cast, while almost two million ballots were spoiled.

Sisi's sole rival and an erstwhile ardent supporter, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, won 2.92 percent of the valid votes, Ibrahim said.

Moussa entered the election at the very last moment after first leading a re-election campaign for Sisi, saving the vote from having just one candidate.

Sisi's serious contenders had withdrawn, been sidelined or detained.

"These are momentous moments for this nation...which will be written in letters of light, under the title: battle for the love of Egypt," Ibrahim said.

More about Egypt, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ethiopia's new PM, in key speech, reaches out to opposition and Eritrea
Op-Ed: Cometh the Deluge — China hits back with trade tariffs
France braces for mass rail strikes
Telegram messenger service raises $1.7 billion from cryptocoin
Dell enters emerging connected vehicles segment
Interview: Deep learning can aid a company's IT infrastructure Special
Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead
Blockchain's impact on the supply chain space: Interview Special
Coming down in flames: Fiery endings for spacecraft
French led blockchain technology innovation