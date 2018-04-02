Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second term with 97.08 percent of valid votes cast in an election last week, the election authority said Monday.

The head of the authority Lasheen Ibrahim said at a press conference that turnout was 41.05 percent of the almost 60 million registered voters.

He said 92.73 percent of the votes were valid from the roughly 24 million cast, while almost two million ballots were spoiled.

Sisi's sole rival and an erstwhile ardent supporter, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, won 2.92 percent of the valid votes, Ibrahim said.

Moussa entered the election at the very last moment after first leading a re-election campaign for Sisi, saving the vote from having just one candidate.

Sisi's serious contenders had withdrawn, been sidelined or detained.

"These are momentous moments for this nation...which will be written in letters of light, under the title: battle for the love of Egypt," Ibrahim said.