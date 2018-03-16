Email
article imageSeveral hurt as car hits crowd in West Bank

Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

A car hit a crowd of people including Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, injuring several people, the Israeli army said.

Israeli media reported two people were killed and three injured in what they described as a suspected car ramming near the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed that a number of people had been hit but told AFP the authorities were still investigating whether the incident was an attack or an accident.

There have been a number of previous attacks by Palestinians using cars to ram into groups of Israeli soldiers or civilians.

More about Palestinians, Conflict, Israel
