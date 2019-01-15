Russia on Tuesday extended the detention of Ukrainian sailors captured together with their vessels off Crimea in November despite protests from Kiev and the West, defence lawyers said.

Moscow's Lefortovo district court extended until at least April 24 the arrest of 12 of the 24 captured Ukrainian sailors including their commander Denys Grytsenko, defence attorney Nikolai Polozov told AFP.

The other 12 were expected to be ordered to remain behind bars later Tuesday, he added.

Western diplomats, Ukraine's top rights official Lyudmila Denisova and the sailors' relatives were present in court.

The US embassy in Ukraine urged Russia to let those detained walk free.

"Russia must release Ukraine's sailors immediately, not use them as political pawns," it said.

"For over 50 days, Russia has unjustly detained Ukrainian sailors who were exercising Ukraine's freedom of navigation in its territorial waters. We are deeply concerned about their health and rights."

In November Russia opened fire on three Ukrainian navy vessels as they tried to pass through the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.

The 24 Ukrainian crew members were detained, and three of them were wounded.

The wounded sailors currently undergoing treatment in pre-trial detention in Russia also appeared in court.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has insisted the sailors are "prisoners of war" and should be immediately released.

Russia has said the sailors will go on trial for violating its maritime borders. They face up to six years in prison for illegally crossing Russian borders, lawyers have said.

Critics of the Kremlin have warned that Russia is preparing a show trial.

Ukraine's Denisova said the sailors were holding up well. "True heroes," she wrote on Facebook.

The capture of the Ukrainian ships was the most dangerous direct clash in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.

They have been locked in a confrontation since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and supported an insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict.