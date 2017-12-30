Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia accuses US of breaking treaty over defence system sale to Japan

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday accused the United States of violating a key arms treaty by selling a missile defence system to Japan.

"The US is deploying them (missile defence systems) at their military bases in Romania and Poland, that is near our western borders, which goes against the 1987 INF Treaty banning the deployment of such systems on the ground," Ryabkov said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

"The fact that such complexes could now appear on Russia's eastern borders creates a situation that we cannot ignore in our military planning," said Ryabkov.

On Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deployment of the US missile defence system would have a negative impact on relations between Tokyo and Moscow.

"We consider the step made by the Japanese side as going against efforts of ensuring peace and stability in the region," Zakharova said, adding that Moscow has "deep regret and serious concern" over the move.

On December 19, the Japanese government approved the installation of two land-based US-made Aegis Ashore missile defence systems to defend the country against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.

Japan plans to increase its budget defence for the next fiscal year to strengthen its missile defence against the threat posed by its neighbour.

Earlier this month Japan's defence minister, Itsunori Onodera, said the country plans to purchase long-range cruise missiles with a range of some 900 kilometres (560 miles) from US firms.

The move is controversial as Japan's pacifist constitution bans the use of force as a means of settling international disputes.

After North Korea launched a missile over Japan's Hokkaido island in September, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would "never tolerate" North Korea's "dangerous provocative action" and has urged the international community to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang.

North Korea has threatened to "sink" Japan into the sea.

Global anxiety about North Korea has steadily risen this year, with Washington calling on other UN members to cut ties with Pyongyang in order to squeeze the secretive regime.

The call, however, has fallen short of persuading key North Korea backers China and Russia to take steps to isolate the regime.

More about Russia, Japan, Politics, armament
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China joins France and the Netherlands in testing solar highway
'Historic' turning point in Italy's migrant crisis
Ripple makes a big splash with new record high over 2 dollars
China's ban on elephant ivory sales goes into effect Sunday
Review: Refugee honors Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at Mulcahy's Special
Renewable energy record set
Review: All The Blink Things awesome at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Special
Rapid screening for new types of solar cells
Colombia ships 50 tonnes of holiday ham to Venezuela
Turkey rages after 'coup' officer granted asylum in Greece