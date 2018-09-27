Email
article imageRosa strengthens to Category 3 hurricane off Mexico

Listen
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

Hurricane Rosa strengthened Thursday to a Category 3 storm off northern Mexico's Pacific coast, though it was expected to weaken again before making landfall, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 125 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, with higher gusts," it said in its 2100 GMT bulletin.

"Additional strengthening is expected tonight (Thursday). Fluctuations in strength are possible Friday and Friday night, with weakening expected on Saturday and Sunday."

Rosa is currently located 915 kilometers off the southern part of the Baja California peninsula, and moving east at 17 kilometers per hour, it said.

It will weaken to a tropical storm again before making landfall, according to Mexico's National Meteorological Service.

Mexico's Pacific coast has already been hit hard by heavy rain and floods in recent days.

At least 11 people died in flash floods in the Pacific coast states of Michoacan and Sinaloa. Another nine are missing.

