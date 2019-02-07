Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReporters tell trial alleged Brussels museum killer held them hostage

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two French journalists on Thursday told a terror trial in Brussels that Mehdi Nemmouche, the main defendant in the May 2014 Jewish museum murders, had imprisoned and tortured them in Syria.

The journalists who were freed in April 2014 came to the Belgian capital to testify about the character of Nemmouche, a 33-year-old Frenchman who faces a life sentence if convicted of the murders.

"I have absolutely no doubt about the fact that Mehdi Nemmouche who is present here was my jailer and torturer in Syria under the name of Abu Omar," former hostage Nicolas Henin told the trial.

His colleague Didier Francois also said he "had no doubt" Nemmouche had held him hostage along with fellow Frenchmen Edouard Elias and Pierre Torres who were not present Thursday.

Francois said Nemmouche hit him with "around 40 blows of a truncheon" among other abuses during the time the journalists were held by the Islamic State in the hospital turned prison.

He added that the violence and "tortures" meted out by Nemmouche mainly targeted Syrians and Iraqis also held there.

The four French journalists were kidnapped in June 2013 and held hostage by the IS in the northern city of Aleppo until April 2014.

The prosecution and a lawyer for Jewish groups asked the journalists to attend the trial to show what Nemmouche had done in Syria between January 2013 and February 2014.

Nemmouche's lawyers charged that their testimony amounts to a "stunt" and a "trial within a trial" because their kidnapping is the subject of separate proceedings in France.

More about Belgium, Attack, Trial, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela uses fuel tankers to block bridge at border crossing
NASA and SpaceX aim for March launch of Crew Dragon capsule
Isle of Man establishes digital blockchain hub
E-scooters caused 1,542 injuries just since late 2017
Read Tim Cook's email to Apple retail employees about shakeup
Jessie James Decker talks New Year's goals, career, Post Malone Special
Billionaire's ban seen as pushback against Chinese foreign influence ops
Op-Ed: Cannabis OK for sperm count, says Harvard
World’s first dexterous and sentient hand prosthesis implanted
Q&A: Why higher education needs data analytics Special