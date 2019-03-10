Email
article imageQueen Elizabeth II makes her debut on Instagram

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in World
London - Queen Elizabeth II has a digital milestone to celebrate. She is now on Instagram and officially made her debut at the Science Museum in London.
She is a new social media influencer. The public can watch this moment on The Royal Family's official Instagram page. This post happened on Thursday, March 7, where she surprised a lot of people. It bears to mention that her first post was not a selfie photo.
Queen Elizabeth II visited the Science Museum in London, where she discovered letters that were written to Prince Albert in 1843, who was her great-great-grandfather, as well as the husband of Queen Victoria. A crowd of people was there to witness her historic Instagram debut, which appeared on the large screen.
During this visit, Her Majesty The Queen also announced their new free summer exhibition, "Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security," and opened their new supporters' center.
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch; moreover, she is the longest-reigning queen regnant and female head of state in the globe.
For more information on The Royal Family, follow them on Instagram.
More about Queen elizabeth II, instagram, Science museum, London
 
