Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 93rd birthday on Sunday, April 21, which coincided with Easter Sunday. She is the oldest living monarch in the world. Queen Elizabeth II holds the distinction of being the longest-reigning monarch in British history, as well as the longest-serving female head of state in the globe. As of today, April 25, she has reigned for 67 years and 78 days. She reigned over 13 different prime ministers, with the latest being Theresa May (her second female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher). She ascended to the throne during Winston Churchill's tenure as prime minister. Aside from her actual birthday on April 21, she celebrates another birthday on the second Saturday in June. On March 7, 2019, the queen celebrated a digital milestone, where she published her first post on Instagram at the Science Museum in London. The Royal Family attended Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England. Following the service, Her Majesty received chanted birthday greetings. In addition, she was honored by gun salutes that rung throughout London. The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery performed a 41-gun royal salute in her honor in Hyde Park. It was followed by a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.