Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePutin slams US forces ready to 'sacrifice' Russia-US ties

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed "forces" in the US who were willing to sacrifice Russian-US ties, two days after a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump who has since faced a storm of criticism.

"We see that there are forces in the US that are easily ready to sacrifice Russian-American relations for their own ambitions," Putin said in a speech to Russian ambassadors gathered in Moscow.

"We see that there are forces in the US that put their narrow party interests higher than national ones," Putin went on to say.

He added that Russia is "nevertheless open to developing contacts with the US on the basis of equality."

"We need a new positive agenda, aimed at working together and finding common ground," he said. "We talked about this of course while meeting President Trump."

The US leader's embrace of Putin this week drew derision and outrage across the US political spectrum.

On Monday, Trump appeared to accept Putin's denial of Russian interference in the US 2016 presidential election at their joint press conference in Helsinki, sparking uproar in Washington.

The US leader later said he misspoke when he appeared to take Putin's denial of interference at face value and said he accepted the US intelligence community's view that Moscow sought to influence the 2016 vote.

"I thought it would be obvious but I would like to clarify just in case it wasn't. In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't'," Trump said in an extraordinary postcript to the Helsinki conference on Tuesday.

"The sentence should have been, 'I don't see any reason why I wouldn't, or why it wouldn't be Russia.'"

On Thursday, FBI director Christopher Wray said the US intelligence community stands by its view that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election, despite Putin's denial.

The two major American political parties appear largely united in their desire to keep the Kremlin in check.

While Trump's position on Russian interference has shifted repeatedly in recent days, some in Trump's party signalled they had had enough of his wrecking ball diplomacy and sought to take steps to box him in.

More about US, Politics, Russia, Trump, Putin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Celebrity cosmetic surgeon in Brazil vanishes after patient dies
Hungary follows US to pull out of UN migration pact
U.S. investigating uranium imports as Canada holds its breath
Street by street, gutted Syrian town begins modest reconstruction
Rapes and beatings: the torments of South Korea's young athletes
Weinstein lawyers claim actress Judd made sexual 'deal' with disgraced mogul
Kazakh Olympic figure skater stabbed to death at 25
19 drown, dozens missing as migrant boat sinks off Cyprus
Montenegro says 'contributes to peace' in response to Trump attack
Camryn Grimes hints on Mariah and Tessa reunion on hit CBS drama Special