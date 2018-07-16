Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePutin says summit with Trump 'very successful'

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his summit meeting with US leader Donald Trump was "very successful", following several hours of talks in Helsinki.

The leaders touched on issues including tensions on the Korean peninsula and the situation in Syria during their first summit, Putin said at a joint press conference.

"I consider them (the talks) very successful and useful," Putin said, praising the "frank and business-like atmosphere" of the summit.

He said Trump had raised accusations of Russian interference in US elections.

"I had to repeat what I have already said many times before -- the Russian state has never interfered and is not planning to interfere in the USA's internal affairs," Putin said.

"It is obvious to everyone that bilateral ties are going through a difficult period. However there are no objective reasons for these difficulties, the current tense atmosphere," he said.

Putin suggested special prosecutor Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is looking into interference in the November 2016 vote, send Moscow a request to interview the Russians he suspects of meddling.

In response to a question about whether he had wanted Trump to win the election, Putin said he did, because the businessman had pledged to improve ties between Washington and Moscow.

Putin praised cooperation between Russian and US security services, adding that he favoured continued cooperation in "the fight against terror and ensuring cyber security".

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said separately that the talks were "better than super" in comments reported by Russian news agencies.

More about US, Russia, Summit, Diplomacy, Putin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ontario shuts down EV rebates leaving Tesla owners owing $14,000
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over Putin summit
Op-Ed: To 'Make Ontario Great Again' — Doug Ford axes green energy
Fresh DNA tests authenticate bones of Russia tsar, family
Utilities in Europe to use long-distance drones for inspections
Machine learning method for robots to see into the near future
New York State considering legalizing recreational marijuana
Neil Jackson talks 'A.I Tales,' future plans and Jessica Chastain Special
Review: Dave Mason and Steve Cropper bring Rock & Soul Revue to Tarrytown Special