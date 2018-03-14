Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday thanked residents of Crimea for voting to annex the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, calling the move "real democracy" in a speech days ahead of Sunday's presidential election.

"With your decision you restored historical justice," he told the crowd of supporters in the city of Sevastopol, home to the Black Sea Fleet's base.

"With your decision, you showed the whole world what is real, rather than sham democracy, you came to the referendum and made a decision, you voted for your future and future of your children," Putin said.

In a rallying call he said there are still things to improve in Crimea but "we will definitely do everything, because when we are together we are a huge force that can resolve the most difficult problems."

Putin is running for an historic fourth term in a poll all but guaranteed to hand him another mandate.

His visit to Crimea also included a stop at the construction site of a massive bridge linking the peninsula to Russia and a look at a new airport terminal.

Police said about 40,000 people attended Putin's short speech, having first to wait for several hours listening to patriotic songs.

An AFP correspondent at the scene put the crowd at nearer 20,000.

Putin's stop at Sevastopol's main Nakhimov square is seen as his last campaign event before the country votes.

The annexation of Crimea in March 2014 was slammed by the international community and led to sanctions against Moscow but is celebrated by most Russians and resulted in a major boost of Putin's popularity at the time.

Russian authorities scheduled the election for March 18th to mark exactly four years since Putin signed a treaty with representatives from Crimea to make it a part of Russia.

Ahead of the vote, authorities are presenting the annexation as a major legacy of Putin's current term, with Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin warning recently that failing to endorse Putin on Sunday amounts to opposing the move.