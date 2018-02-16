Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePowerful earthquake shakes Mexico City: AFP

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in Environment

A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Friday, triggering the capital's quake alarm system and causing buildings to sway.

Mexico's National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0, and seismic monitor network Sky Alert said the quake was felt across the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla.

The US Geological Survey initially gave the quake's magnitude as 7.5, later revising it down to 7.2, and located its epicenter 37 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Pinotepa de Don Luis, in the southwestern state of Oaxaca.

The US National Weather service said it was not issuing a tsunami alert.

The latest tremor comes less than six months after a pair of devastating earthquakes killed hundreds of people in central and southern Mexico.

On September 7 last year, an 8.2 earthquake shook the nation and killed 96 people, mostly in the state of Oaxaca.

Then on September 19 -- the 32nd anniversary of a huge 1985 quake that killed 10,000 people -- another 7.1 quake rocked the country, leaving 369 people dead.

More about Mexico, Quake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin recovers to break $10,000 barrier again
Powerful earthquake shakes Mexico City: AFP
New Pentagon Policy: Deployable in 12 months or you're out
Litecoin leading the way in cryptocurrency recovery
'Chaos' backdoor lets attackers gain control of Linux servers
David Cook to make his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'
Review: ‘Black Panther’ excels by not compromising Special
Merkel's fate in SPD hands as members vote on power pact
Czech Ledecka wins shock Olympic super-G, Vonn sixth
Digital Fitness Initiative to transform the workforce