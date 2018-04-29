Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePower cut temporarily shuts Amsterdam's airport

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A power cut overnight forced the temporary closure of Amsterdam's Schipol airport, one of Europe's busiest, officials said as they tried to get operations moving again Sunday.

They said the power outage disrupted the check-in system so the authorities decided to close down the airport to ensure security for travellers who were crowded in terminal buildings.

The Dutch carrier KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, cancelled at least 25 flights to European destinations while incoming flights were reduced as well.

At the same time, access roads to the airport were closed and train and bus services were suspended as authorities asked travellers to stay at home.

"The power cut has been repaired and the check-in system is now working again meaning we can begin dealing with the backlog of passengers," the airport said in a statement later.

The authorities added that delays could last through to Monday.

More about Netherlands, Transport, Airport, Schiphol
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Many questions remain on Skripal poisoning but press is silent
Poland looks east to plug manpower gap
U.S. adds Canada to priority watch list on intellectual property
Pompeo briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal
Op-Ed: Shorter air routes to be served by hybrid electric airplanes
Tourism boom to test Uzbekistan's thaw
Roger Daltrey talks 2018 We Are Family Foundation GALA, success Special
Trump escapes 'swamp' for another Washington, in Michigan
Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Review: ‘Super Troopers 2’ doesn’t miss a beat Special