Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope renews call for Jerusalem status quo

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

Pope Francis has again stressed the importance of preserving the status quo in Jerusalem and urged fresh talks between Israel and Palestinians on a two-state solution, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Argentine pontiff strongly opposed United States President Donald Trump's bitterly-contested move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his plans to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Referring to "the unique nature of Jerusalem" in a letter to Egypt's top Muslim cleric Ahmed al-Tayeb, Francis said that "only a special status, guaranteed by the international community, can preserve its identity, (and) unique vocation as a place of peace".

Only in that way "would allow a future of reconciliation and hope for the entire region," he said.

"The Holy See will not cease from urgently calling for dialogue to resume between Israelis and Palestinians for a negotiated solution aimed at the peaceful coexistence of two states," the letter continued.

Jerusalem, which contains sites considered sacred by Christians, Jews and Muslims, is of huge importance to both Israel and the Palestinians and Francis had already urged in December for the "status quo" to be respected.

There were protests in the Middle East and elsewhere over Trump's declaration, a move that drew global condemnation and sparked days of unrest in the Palestinian territories.

More about Vatican, Religion, Pope, Israel, Palestinians
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hungary plans 'Stop Soros' laws amid refugee row
New healthcare technology to reduce diabetes costs: Interview Special
'Nobody should be forcibly returned to Libya': HRW chief
Funding bill to avert shutdown passes House but US Senators poised to block it
Natural Cycles birth control app under fire over pregnancies
Nine dead as huge storms batter Europe
'I thought I was going to die,' says US Olympian of doctor's abuse
Toronto makes the shortlist for Amazon's HQ2, alongside 19 rivals
Olympic medalist Tommaso D'Orsogna talks swimming career, future Special
Fintech startup Curve launches its connected card app