Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo to UN: Ending Iran embargo would risk Mideast stability

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, warning that its expiration would risk the stability of the oil-rich region.

"Iran will hold a sword of Damocles over the economic stability of the Middle East, endangering nations like Russia and China that rely on stable energy prices," Pompeo told the virtual session, referencing two opponents of prolonging the embargo.

The United States is adamant about prolonging the ban on conventional arms sales to its adversary which expires in October and has threatened to use a disputed legal move to force a return of UN sanctions on Iran.

The session heard a UN report that found that cruise missiles and drones from an attack last year in Saudi Arabia -- a close US ally and Tehran's regional rival -- were of Iranian origin.

"Iran is already violating the arms embargo even before its expiration date. Imagine if Iranian activity were sanctioned -- authorized -- by this group if the restrictions are lifted," Pompeo said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was scheduled to address the Security Council later.

More about US, Un, Iran, Arms, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As surrogacy booms, fears Ukraine becoming 'online baby store'
Scott Turner Schofield and Rowin Amone make Emmy history in 2020
EU opens borders to 'safe' countries as pandemic accelerates
Up to 500 guillotine victims found in walls of French monument
Iraq virus spike risks pushing strained doctors over the edge
Trump briefed on Russian bounties in February: report
'I'm going to jump': tensions on Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship
Next-gen ultracapacitors revolutionise capability of IoT devices
Op-Ed: China accuses Australia of spying – Irritated yawns from Aussies
Op-Ed: COVID-19 survivors — PTSD, delirium, and more as infections rise