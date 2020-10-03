Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo to cut short Asia visit amid Trump hospitalization

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his trip to Asia this week, a department spokeswoman said Saturday, visiting Japan but skipping planned stops to South Korea and Mongolia.

The schedule change comes as President Donald Trump is hospitalized near Washington after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US top diplomat will be in Tokyo from Sunday to Tuesday, spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, where he will meet with foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan.

"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," she said, without mentioning Trump's illness.

However, Pompeo touched on the topic Friday after reporters asked if Trump's health will change his schedule.

"We're still planning on making the trips, but we're going to take a look at them," he responded. "We'll see which one -- see which or some parts of those trips make sense and which may not, and we'll continue to on an hour-by-hour basis take a look at it."

Pompeo had originally been scheduled to visit Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday and stop in Seoul from Wednesday to Thursday, to meet with senior officials.

More about US, Japan, skorea, Mongolia, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Country artist Jay Allen to release new country single 'Lines'
COVID-19 cases trending upward in at least 24 U.S. states
Drei Ros opens up about 'Excuse My Accent,' Drake and Post Malone Special
Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal
Sorrow and pride as Karabakh capital comes under fire
Chatting with Stevie Nicks: The Reigning Empress of Rock and Roll Special
More than 2,000 US-bound migrants abandon trek in Guatemala
What happens if a US presidential candidate exits the race?
Op-Ed: Fallout COVID cases continue to rise after Trump tests positive
Kyrgyzstan goes to polls as vote-buying fears rise