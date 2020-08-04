Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo offers US help to Lebanon after 'horrible tragedy'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday offered US assistance to Lebanon after Beirut was rocked by massive blasts.

"We are monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this horrible tragedy," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Pompeo in an accompanying statement said that the United States will wait for the findings of Lebanese authorities on the cause of the explosions, which killed at least 50 people and flattened the Mediterranean city's harborside.

"Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people that I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis," said Pompeo, who has spoken in the past of his personal interest in Lebanon.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has spoken in the past of his personal interest in Lebanon
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has spoken in the past of his personal interest in Lebanon
JIM LO SCALZO, POOL/AFP/File

The US embassy in Beirut encouraged Americans in the city to take shelter.

"There are reports of toxic gases released in the explosion so all in the area should stay indoors and wear masks if available," it said in a security alert.

More about Lebanon, Explosions, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Eve Donovan becomes Ben's worst nightmare in 'Days of Our Lives' Special
'Samantha's Friends' benefit rescheduled for January of 2021
Study: Rising heat will cause more deaths than infectious disease
Pompeo offers US help to Lebanon after 'horrible tragedy'
Three-step strategy to reduce coronavirus infection risk indoors
The Ultimate Guide to CBD and Seniors for Insomnia
CDC - Prepare for 2020 outbreak of polio-like illness in children
Two huge explosions rock Beirut, dozens of casualties
Review: Bobby mourns Nick in 'Purgatory,' seeks revenge for his death Special
World offers support, condolences to Lebanon after devastating blasts