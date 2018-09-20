French police said Thursday they had launched an investigation after anti-semitic graffiti was scrawled on the door of a Paris apartment building.

"Jewish scum live here," read the graffiti, on a building in the 18th arrondissement in the north of the capital. "Notably on the third floor," it added on the other side of the door, above a drawing of a target.

A photo of the graffiti was circulating on Twitter Thursday, and a woman living in the building filed a formal complaint with the police.

By the end of the day, the local council had cleared the graffiti away, but traces were still visible on the door Thursday afternoon, an AFP journalist noted.

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo took to Twitter to condemn what she described as "this abject act" and sent her support to the Jewish community.

Leftist politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the France Unbowed party, was also quick to condemn the incident.

"The thugs guilty of such acts must be found and severely punished," he wrote on Twitter.