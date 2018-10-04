Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolice interview Besson over rape accusations

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

French police interviewed movie mogul Luc Besson for nearly five hours on Thursday over allegations he raped a young actress, sources said.

The 59-year-old director, producer and screenwriter -- most famous for directing international hits including "The Fifth Element" and "The Big Blue" -- had requested to speak to police, his lawyer Thierry Marembert told AFP.

"Luc Besson was interviewed as he had requested, he responded to all questions and all the aspects of the file were explored," Marembert said.

Prosecutors will now analyse the file, according to a judicial source, some four-and-a-half months after the investigation began.

Police launched an investigation into Besson earlier this year after actress Sand Van Roy accused him of rape.

Another woman has since accused the director of sexual assault and two other women have accused him of sexual harassment, according to French website Mediapart.

Besson's office told the website in July that he "categorically denies any type of inappropriate or reprehensible behaviour".

Marembert has already dismissed the rape allegation against Besson as "fantasist accusations".

More about France, Film, Sex, Assault
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Study: Protection of astronauts from deep space radiation needed
Vancouver pot shops face uncertain future on October 17
US Senate leans towards confirming embattled Supreme Court nominee
Imagine Dragons to release fourth studio album 'Origins'
ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions
Bearing Torches releases 'Never Heard Bob Dylan' lyric video Special
Scientists zero in on cause of unusual Indonesian disaster
Review: 'Game of Thrones' spectacular at New York's Madison Square Garden Special
Q&A: Virtual reality can aid medical learning and development Special
New technology addresses backpack strain issues