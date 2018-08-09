Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePetrobras recovers $274 million from corruption scandal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil's state-owned oil major Petrobras said Thursday that it has recovered 1.034 billion reais ($274 million) in funds embezzled during a giant corruption scandal that badly damaged the company and upended Brazilian politics.

The funds were returned "through cooperation and leniency agreements signed with individuals and legal entities" by federal investigators and prosecutors from the massive graft probe known as operation "Car Wash," Petrobras said in a statement.

This was the biggest restitution to the company in a single period since "Car Wash" got underway in 2014, Petrobras said. Funds recovered now exceed 2.5 billion reais.

Prosecutors found Petrobras was at the center of a web of pay-to-play schemes, embezzlement and bribery involving top business executives and politicians from all parties. Among those convicted for "Car Wash" crimes is former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, serving a 12-year-sentence for taking an apartment as a bribe.

Current President Michel Temer has been charged with corruption in a separate investigation linked to giant meatpacking company JBS.

More about Brasil, corrupcin, petrleo, empresas
More news from
Latest News
Top News
British Museum identifies looted Iraqi antiquities, sends them home
Syria Kurds face tough talks to preserve autonomy
Match Group says Tinder will make over $800 million this year
Nicaragua's economy laid low by months of unrest
Afghans return home in record numbers as Iran currency plunges
Review: Gold medal for Greece in the long jump at European Championships Special
Op-Ed: NAFTA negotiators hope auto issues can be agreed to this week
Skin bleaching in Africa: An 'addiction' with risks
New security flaw with Intel processors
New facial recognition tool finds all your social media profiles