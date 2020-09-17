Peru's top court on Thursday rejected a government bid to block the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra.

The Constitutional Court ruled by five votes to two that the vote can go ahead in congress on Friday, its president Marianella Ledesma announced.

Congress voted last week to open impeachment proceedings against Vizcarra for "moral incapacity" over accusations he incited aides to lie to anti-graft investigators.

The government of President Martin Vizcarra had sought a court injunction on the grounds that Congress was not competent to rule on the president's moral capacity Ernesto BENAVIDES, AFP

However Ledesma said the seven-member court "has decided to admit the competency claim to proceedings" but pointed out that ruling would take several weeks.

Ledesma said that meanwhile, "in light of the declarations of political leaders, the risk of vacancy (of the office of president) has been weakened and there is no manifest urgency."