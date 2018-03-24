Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru prosecutors raid homes of ex-president Kuczynski

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Authorities in Peru raided two houses owned by former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski as part of a money laundering probe, the public prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Both homes are in Lima, the office announced on Twitter.

Television images showed officials entering the properties with boxes, a day after Congress accepted Kuczynski's resignation.

In another development, Kuczynski's defense team said it accepted a request from the prosecutor's office to ban the ex-president from leaving the country.

The former Wall Street banker, 79, is under investigation over bribes he allegedly accepted from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht to secure public works contracts.

The bribes were allegedly paid to consulting companies linked to Kuczynski when he was finance minister under President Alejandro Toledo, who governed from 2001 to 2006.

Toledo is himself accused of receiving $20 million in kickbacks in return for awarding the Brazilian construction giant a contract to build a road in the Amazon.

Kuczynski offered his resignation Wednesday, a day before Congress was due to vote on impeaching him for lying about his ties with Odebrecht.

He had denied all links with the company until it revealed it issued the bribes in exchange for contracts in December.

On Friday, new President Martin Vizcarra, Kuczynski's vice president, was sworn in to replace him.

rc/llu/ska

More about Peru, Politics, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
IoT expansion could pose greater utilities threat
Arnaud Beltrame, French cop who 'died a hero'
Syrians in Kurd-held city fear Turkey, bet on US
Potential breakthrough in Italy's battle for parliament speakers
Elon Musk deletes company pages from Facebook over challenge
Review: PAW Patrol Live brings TV series to life at Madison Square Garden Special
Making drinking water safer with new graphene filter
UK regulators search Cambridge Analytica offices
Huge crowds turn out for student-led US gun protests
Migrants take new Balkan route through Bosnia