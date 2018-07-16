Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru declares state of emergency on Colombian border

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

Peru has declared a 60-day state of emergency on its border with Colombia in order to guarantee security in a region rife with drug trafficking.

President Martin Vizcarra on Monday said the measure was "because there are security problems" created by Colombian citizens crossing the border and there was a need to "reestablish the state's presence."

Police and armed forces used five helicopters and three planes in joint operations with their Colombian counterparts in the first patrol in the area, Vizcarra said.

"More than 50 people were arrested, most of them Colombians involved in illicit drug trafficking," he said.

The region in which the state of emergency has been declared is the Amazon basin province of Putumayo, separated from Colombia by the river of the same name, a tributary of the Amazon.

"We're firm, we're clear, we're going to defend our sovereignty and our territory," added Vizcarra.

More about Peru, Colombia, Drugs, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Utilities in Europe to use long-distance drones for inspections
Fresh DNA tests authenticate bones of Russia tsar, family
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
The Washington Post is starting a channel on Amazon-owned Twitch
Ontario shuts down EV rebates leaving Tesla owners owing $14,000
Neil Jackson talks 'A.I Tales,' future plans and Jessica Chastain Special
Ex-Yellowcard frontman William Ryan Key talks solo shows, music Special
New York State considering legalizing recreational marijuana
'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over Putin summit
Review: Dave Mason and Steve Cropper bring Rock & Soul Revue to Tarrytown Special