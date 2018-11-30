Thousands of anti-government protesters are expected Saturday on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, a week after a violent demonstration on the famed avenue was marked by burning barricades and rampant vandalism that President Emmanuel Macron compared to "war scenes".

The avenue will be closed to traffic and protesters will be searched by police and subject to ID checks before being allowed access to the area to avoid a repeat of last week's violence that made headlines across the world.

More protests were due around the country for a third straight Saturday as Macron's administration faces a wave of grassroots anger, originally sparked by an increase in fuel tax which has morphed into a multi-faceted outcry against the high cost of living.

Macron has sought to douse the anger by promising three months of nationwide talks on how best to transform France into a low-carbon economy without penalising the poor.

He also vowed to slow the rate of increase in fuel taxes if international oil prices rise too rapidly but only after a tax hike due in January.

On Friday, the government tried -- mostly in vain -- to talk to representatives of the "yellow vest" movement, named after the high-visibility jackets which motorists are required to carry in their cars.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe invited eight "representatives" to join him in his office. But only two turned up, and one walked out after being told he could not invite TV cameras in to broadcast the encounter live to the nation.

- 'We want our dignity back' -

Asked later by reporters what his demands were, Jason Herbert said: "We want our dignity back and we want to be able to live from our work, which is absolutely not the case today."

Emerging from an hour of talks with the second protester, Philippe said they mainly discussed spending power and that his door "is always open" for further dialogue.

One of the chief difficulties faced by the government in talking to protesters is their reluctance to appoint leaders.

The movement, organised through social media, has steadfastly refused to align with any political party or trade union.

Protestors demonstrate against high fuel prices and living costs in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion Richard BOUHET, AFP/File

The "yellow vests' include many pensioners and has been most active in small urban and rural areas where it has blocked roads, closed motorway toll booths, and even walled up the entrance to tax offices.

Two people have died and hundreds have been injured in the protests which opinion polls suggest still attract the support of two out of three French people.

The anger has reached out to French overseas territories, especially on the Indian island of Reunion.

The minister for overseas territories, Annick Girardin, who was dispatched to the island to talk to protesters, was forced to cut short a meeting Friday with demonstrators after they booed her and shouted "Macron, resign!"

Left-wing leader and former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and right-wing leader Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, also a former presidential candidate, have said they will attend the latest Paris rally.

The movement, organised through social media, has steadfastly refused to align with any political party or trade union Bertrand GUAY, AFP

The first day of protest in France on November 17 saw some 300,000 people turn out nationwide to man roadblocks, with sporadic protests continuing through the week.

Last Saturday the government suggested that only about 100,000 took part, prompting suggestions that protests were on the wane.

But many suggested that Macron's speech on Tuesday rekindled opposition.

"What we need is something tangible, not just smoke and mirrors," said Yoann Allard, a 30-year-old farm hand speaking of Macron's peace offers.

Trade union leaders, who met Friday with Philippe, have called for a moratorium on January's tax hike, a suggestion which some pro-Macron members of parliament have started to endorse.

The movement has spilled across to neighbouring Belgium, where anti-riot officers used water cannon Friday to disperse stone-throwing "yellow vest" protesters who burned two police vehicles in the centre of Brussels.