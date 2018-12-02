Paris in pictures: abandoned barricades and burned cars

Parisians and business owners were inspecting the damage on Sunday after a day of rioting at some of the capital's most famed tourist spots

Teams of cleaners were moving around, sweeping up glass, removing graffiti and the remains of barricades, and towing away burned out vehicles.

Cars were burned in some of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT, AFP

At the Concorde metro station at the entrance to the Tuileries garden, metal barriers, boards from a nearby building site and rubbish bins remained piled up.

Nearby, a section of the wrought-iron metal railings had been torn down around the gardens, which were built by French royals but opened to the public after the 1789 Revolution.

Shop owners around the Champs-Elysees, Opera and Place Vendome area, all popular tourist spots in the centre of the city, were inspecting damage to their properties.

Signs of destruction at the Concorde metro station near the entrance to the Tuileries garden Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT, AFP

Many shop windows had been shattered and revolutionary graffiti had been daubed on walls.

"Burn," read one simple inscription. "Washed away by a revolutionary wave," read another.

On the Arc de Triomphe, a monument to the country's war dead, a slogan read: "The yellow vests will win." Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT, AFP

Slogans had also been scrawled on the Arc de Triomphe, a monument to the country's war dead that just a fortnight ago played host to world leaders who commemorated the end of the First World War there.

"The yellow vests will win," said one slogan, a reference to he so-called "yellow vest" anti-government protest movement.

"Increase the RSA," said another, referring to the RSA welfare payment for the unemployed.

In front of some the capital's most exclusive addresses around the Champs-Elysees area, the carcasses of burned out cars could be seen.

Part of the wrought-iron metal railings had been torn down around the Tuileries garden Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT, AFP

Police fired hundreds of canisters of tear gas on Saturday as they battled gangs of rioters, many of whom wore gas masks and ski goggles during the clashes.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner attributed the violence to "specialists in sowing conflict, specialists in destruction".

Far-right groups and anarchists are thought to have been responsible for the violence during a day when 75,000 people demonstrated nation-wide, according to interior ministry figures.