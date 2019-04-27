Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hall

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Parents at a Los Angeles elementary school have voted on whether to drop Michael Jackson's name from the auditorium after damaging pedophilia allegations made against the late pop singer in a documentary.

Gardner Street school's Michael Jackson Auditorium has become a thorny issue ever since the airing of "Leaving Neverland", an HBO documentary which alleges the singer molested two boys when they were seven and 10 years old.

Jackson attended the school in 1969, but left after his family band, The Jackson 5, scored their first big hit, "I want you back".

Officials at Gardner Street school would not say when the results of this week's vote would be released.

"Following remarks by some parents and team members about the current name of our auditorium ... we gave the opportunity to parents and employees to decide on the issue," said principal Karen Hollis.

The auditorium at the school, in the heart of Hollywood, was named for Jackson in 1989 before first allegations of abuse were laid on the singer, who died in 2009 of a drug overdose.

A 13-year-old boy complained about being abused by Jackson in 1993, but the case was settled out of court. The singer was tried in 2005 for the alleged abuse of another minor, but acquitted.

"The name should probably be removed, it's not right for an elementary school. The documentary gave a very clear picture of the situation", Robert Fitzgerald, a parent told the Los Angeles Times.

Another parent disagreed, however.

"People in this country have done much worse, have been convicted and still have their names on buildings", said Myreon Arslan.

More about US, School, Jackson
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Nils Lofgren pays moving tribute to Lou Reed with 'Blue with Lou' Special
Vanessa A. Williams back on 'Days of Our Lives' as Valerie Grant
Ford under criminal investigation over internal emissions testing
Egyptologist in Canada presents theory of two queen rule before Tutankhamun
Symbol of Sudan protest movement pushes for further change
Review: Rob Thomas wows at iHeartRadio album release party in New York Special
Shadow of sanctions looms largest over Venezuela's sick
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby
C. African city casts worried eye at the rise of the warlord
Texas court bans use of anti-BDS contracts as unconstitutional