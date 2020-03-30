Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePanama to restrict movement by gender during virus quarantine

Listen | Print
By AFP     53 mins ago in World

The government of Panama on Monday announced strict quarantine measures that separate citizens by gender in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From Wednesday, men and women will only be able to leave their homes for two hours at a time, and on different days.

Until now, quarantine regulations were not based on gender.

Men will be able to go to the supermarket or the pharmacy on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and women will be allowed out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

No one will be allowed to go out on Sundays.

The new measures will last for 15 days.

"This absolute quarantine is for nothing more than to save your life," security minister Juan Pino said at a press conference.

According to Pino, more than 2,000 people were detained last week for not abiding by the quarantine.

Since the first case was reported on March 10, Panama has confirmed 1,075 cases of the coronavirus, 43 of which are in intensive care, and 27 deaths.

More about Health, Virus, Panama, Quarantine, Gender
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely
Essential Science: Why some medications make COVID-19 worse
Op-Ed: Taliban rejects Afghan government choice of negotiators
Meet Rebecca Zamolo: YouTube star, influencer, and entrepreneur Special
Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators for the health service Special
Trump says US to send medical supplies to Italy, France, Spain
Review: Nancy Lee Grahn enlists Maurice Benard, Scott Clifton for podcast Special
New York gets hospital ship as coronavirus accelerates in US
Review: Timothy Woodward Jr. is Emmy-worthy in 'Studio City' on Amazon
'Megxit': Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life