A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said.

The army said a "violent riot" had taken place with roughly 500 Palestinians hurling rocks and setting tyres on fire.

"We are aware of a report regarding a killed Palestinian and several injured. The incident will be reviewed," an army statement said.

An AFP correspondent in Nablus said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in an area south of the city in response to information that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land.

Clashes broke out from early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration.

Israeli border guards wear protective masks in an apparent coronavirus protection measure during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank JAAFAR ASHTIYEH, AFP

Some officers were wearing masks seemingly to protect themselves from the coronavirus, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded.

Two remained in serious condition, a medical source said.