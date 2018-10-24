Email
article imagePalestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clash: ministry

By AFP     4 hours ago

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during a clash with the army in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the health ministry in Ramallah said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman confirmed that an operation had sparked a clash with Palestinians in Tammun, northeast of the city of Nablus, but had no word on any death.

The Palestinian ministry named the dead man as Mohammed Bisharat, 21, and said he had taken a bullet to the chest.

It said three other Palestinians had been hit by live fire and three by rubber-coated bullets.

The Israeli army acknowledged firing live rounds.

"Around 50 Palestinians threw stones and petrol bombs at our soldiers, who responded with anti-riot tactics and live fire," a statement said.

The West Bank, which has been occupied by Israeli forces since the Six-Day War of 1967 and transformed by the persistent expansion of Israeli settlements, has seen a rise in tensions in recent weeks.

On October 7, a Palestinian shot dead two Israeli colleagues at an industrial zone adjacent to a settlement in the northern West Bank. The suspect remains on the run.

On Monday, a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier in the flashpoint southern West Bank city of Hebron before being shot dead by troops.

On October 12, a Palestinian woman died of wounds sustained during a stone-throwing attack near Nablus. The Palestinians say it was the work of settlers, while Israeli police say her death remains under investigation.

