article imagePalestinian dies after being shot in Gaza clashes: ministry

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A Palestinian has died days after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border, the enclave's health ministry said Tuesday.

Sari al-Shobaki had been transferred to Jerusalem for treatment after being shot several days ago east of Gaza City, the ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

A ministry spokesman said the 23-year-old died at the St Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem.

There was no immediate confirmation from the hospital.

At least 144 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes broke out along the border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

Israel says its use of live fire is necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations.

Critics accuse it of disproportionate force against protesters.

