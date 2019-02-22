Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan military warns India against 'misadventure'

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

Pakistan's military warned India on Friday against any "misadventure", saying it was capable of responding to any threats as tensions continue to simmer between the two nuclear-armed nations.

"We hope you will not mess up with us," military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told a press briefing in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, the second strong message Pakistan has sent to New Delhi in as many days.

Tensions have risen in the days following a suicide attack in Kashmir that killed 41 Indian paramilitaries and was claimed by Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), based in Pakistan.

There have been calls in India for retaliation, but Pakistan -- which denies aiding the militants -- has threatened to respond in kind.

"We don't want to go into war with India but if India initiates any aggression, they will never be able to surprise us," Ghafoor said.

"I want to assure India that we will surprise you," he said. "Let me make it clear that we will defend every inch of our country till the last breath and last bullet".

The military's reaction came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan authorised the country's armed forces to "respond decisively and comprehensively" to any Indian threat.

The militant group which claimed responsibility for last week's attack is one of several anti-Indian outfits fighting in Kashmir.

Officially outlawed in Pakistan, India nevertheless accuses Pakistan as using the groups as proxies.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir since the territory was divided between them at independence.

More about Pakistan, India, Kashmir, Military, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US charges two of El Chapo's sons with drug trafficking
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing of design risks of launch systems
Q&A: Report on how phishing got personal Special
Bitcoin approaches but falls back before breaking $3,400 level
Review: Top Hat Oyster Bar and French Quarter Kitchen on Long Island Special
Israel makes history with launch of Beresheet lunar spacecraft
Review: Michael Buble brings smooth vocals to Madison Square Garden Special
In tiny Moldova, voters choose between Russia and Europe
Q&A: Brain Corp to provide AI services to Walmart Special
Giant tortoise thought extinct is found on Galapagos