Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOSCE Ukraine mission says claim of Russian spying 'big blow'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The OSCE mission monitoring the conflict in eastern Ukraine said Wednesday claims that Russia's security agency had received inside information about its activities came as a major blow.

Germany's ARD broadcaster reported Tuesday evening that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the KGB, had obtained an inside report through a source in the OSCE.

"For us it is a big blow and we will naturally examine what happened and how," Iryna Korobko, media officer of the OSCE special monitoring mission, told AFP by phone.

The report allegedly contained personal information on the OSCE monitors, including the types of women they prefer, their susceptibility to alcohol, their financial situation and even their contacts in Ukraine.

It also was said to include information about where members of the mission lived and worked in eastern Ukraine, as well as the security measures in place around them.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) run a monitoring mission in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian forces are battling Russia-backed separatists.

ARD said that one staff member was described as "liking young women" while another was said to abuse alcohol -- information that could be used to put pressure on monitors.

According to ARD's FAKT show, Russian intelligence acquired these documents from a spy who is likely to be a staff member at the OSCE.

ARD said it obtained from an informant in Ukraine a copy of the hard disk that was allegedly passed to the FSB.

In a statement, the OSCE expressed "concern" over "any alleged breach of its security", but said that it "cannot comment on documents of unknown origin without proper verification".

"The Mission is concerned that alleged breaches may carry a potential risk for its staff, compromising their privacy and security," the statement said.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict with Moscow-backed rebels broke out in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The OSCE team's 600 members are the only independent monitoring mission in the war-torn area.

They provide daily reports on the fighting and have drawn the insurgents' ire for accusing them of being responsible for most violations of the truce deal.

More about Ukraine, Conflict, Osce, Diplomacy, Peace
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Australia scientists develop 'world first' melanoma blood test
Q&A: Blockchain-based platform for largest genomic data hub
Turkey keeps American pastor in jail, defying US pressure
Thai cave boys speak of 'miracle' rescue after hospital discharge
Olivia Newton-John Centre ranked as one of the best in the world
Advantages of blockchain for science and technology: Q&A Special
Celebrity cosmetic surgeon in Brazil vanishes after patient dies
Camryn Grimes hints on Mariah and Tessa reunion on hit CBS drama Special
Q&A: Cybersecurity risks associated with the smart home Special
19 drown, dozens missing in migrant boat sinking off Cyprus