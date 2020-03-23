Op-Ed: Who’s telling these idiots to panic buy?

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Sydney - The subhuman, animalistic panic buying is everywhere. There’s no risk of running out of anything, except through these panics. Social media is full of people cursing panic buyers. So who’s telling these morons to panic buy? Headless chickens at least run in a direction. This panic buying seems to have no direction at all, except to annoy other people. There’s something highly unlikely about people suddenly becoming survival experts in all the wrong ways at the wrong time. Panic buying hit a new low in Australia with Do you have any idea what’s involved in growing enough food for one person for any length of time? Find out. Find out about hydroponics, too, so you won’t be wasting water as well. Awfully decent of you to finally pay some attention to food and where it comes from, of course. You’ll qualify for grade school any decade now at this rate. It’s another case of buying something you don’t really need at the expense of everyone else. Tolerating the intolerable? Don’t. The degree of tolerance shown by store owners and the public to this selfish, stupid, useless behaviour is extraordinary. Why tolerating parasites is the default reaction is anyone’s guess, perhaps basic decency? Tolerating the stupid, however, can only go so far. Kick the fools out. Don’t let them buy anything at all if they misbehave in any way. That’ll shut them down, where sanity doesn’t. Racism Meanwhile, back in redneck land, racism is another manifestation of this disinformation factory. Again, where’s the “information” coming from? It’s not like a herd of illiterate gerbils suddenly get all worked up without some sort of incentive. The irresponsible rabid media morons are probably helping, but they don’t do these things without some sort of “advice” from their owners. 