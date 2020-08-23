By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Los Angeles - If you want to know what’s wrong with any system, check the basic operations. The USPS in California has been hit with dismantling of mail sorting equipment, and more. Mail processing is totally disrupted. … Just in time for an election? The sheer scale of USPS disasters are Read this link to see the In short, the net effect of this failure was to make the mail sorting centers totally dysfunctional. • Mail lying around undelivered in huge quantities. • Some processing machines had been actually dismantled. • Decaying food. • Dead animals in “live transport”. • Huge areas blocked with mail backlogs, parcels, etc. • People not receiving mail at all for days. • Vermin infestation (Not entirely surprising given that appointed vermin seem to be running the USPS) • This is to say nothing of the millions of online orders not getting delivered and endless hours of sorting out what’s happened to those orders. One of the reasons for this situation was the not-very bright idea to remove 671 mail sorting units, which is roughly a tenth of the national total. Such a high sudden loss of capacity has a few interesting features to it: • Without USPS, consumers would have to use private services which are more expensive. • Businesses are now not receiving payments, shipments, etc. due to this ungodly failure to ensure supply of services. • Degrees of coverage of private services, times and rates vary considerably. • Election ballots, the other massive USPS controversy, would have to be delivered by private contractors. Feeling even more secure from electoral fraud, guys? • Massive exposure to possible legal action by any and all USPS consumers for failure to deliver services by both senders and recipients. Trump - Failure incarnate The sheer scale of this utter irresponsibility would be a surprise in saner times. Now, it’s just another meltdown. Trumps totally unsubstantiated claims of mail fraud, combined with the pandemic, have made the mail a target. It’s the natural place for more of that fabulous “management uber alles”, where fluffy Trump appointees and donors prove beyond doubt they couldn’t run a dunghill. If Trump is prepared to overlook the fact that at least some of his own voters have to use the mail for the 2020 election, what else is new? Both political parties have rejected the risk of postal vote fraud as a real issue. Yet, here’s the USPS, partly demolished. The actual state of the USPS hadn’t been subject to any real scrutiny until now. The sheer scale of physical damage to mail operations is all-levels. Not just the deliveries, but the actual processing have been basically sabotaged, based on god only knows what madness. Let’s get this straight – • To be re-elected, it’s necessary to demolish the postal service? • Millions of people don’t receive payments and goods, for the sake of a political position? • Their legal rights to service are totally disregarded in the name of politics? • In the middle of what is effectively a Depression, cutting mail services is a good idea? • Some half-ass management theory justifies total breakdown of services? • A Trump donor is getting paid for supervising this disaster? Meanwhile… NOTE, important: The USPS has The House has passed a bill providing $25 billion for the postal service. Trump has called the bill, which has been a“hoax”. The guy’s legendary one-word vocabulary seems to be healthy, if the rest of the country isn’t. How to make money out of Trump’s USPS meltdown Stupidity is its own reward. If you’d like to share in the money to be made out of this mess: • You, your community, your business or other organization can enter a class action, or even multiple class actions. • You can sue for failure to deliver, loss of property in transit, etc. • You can sue specific people in your class action, including the current management of USPS like Postmaster General Louis De Joy as a party. • You can calculate the loss of revenue, time, and other damages in your class action. • You may also be able to sue for failure of the USPS to meet its legal obligations. • Any action by the USPS depriving you of your electoral rights may also be subject to legal redress by individuals and communities. Are you great again yet? Interfering with the US Mail is famously a Federal offense. Just swiping a letter can get you a fine or a jail term, and counts to your three strikes. Now, you and your friends can do something about protecting your personal mail and your rights. Just by the by – Are you great again yet? You can’t even deliver a letter. Are you great again yet? Your basic rights are being sabotaged. Are you great again yet? You can’t even expect to get your checks on time. If that’s great, what’s total failure? Expecting sanity out of this administration is like expecting some QAnon nut to hold a rational conversation on any subject. Nothing is ever done right. Everything is an instant disaster. This is not greatness, fools. It’s failure. Learn that, learn it well, and learn it now. The information regarding the state of USPS mail processing is a vast, and even in the Trump Dark Ages, appalling indictment of management. 