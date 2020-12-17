This never needed to happen. The 310,000 dead Americans didn’t need to die just because a few mindless “elites” (You guys? “Elite”? Like hell.) couldn’t or wouldn’t process basic information. That’s the equivalent of the death toll of five Vietnam Wars. World War 2 killed about 416,000, so you’re on track to break a record there, geniuses. That’s not all. The The legacy of failure in managing the pandemic in the US may well be long-term. The sheer scale of the economic damage is staggering. It’s almost as if a serial bankrupt windbag had been running things. The direct impacts of the second wave are being ignored by people who should know a lot better. Vaccinations or no vaccinations, the sheer number of people getting infected may be hard to keep up with. 5% of the population is currently infected. The scale of increase is huge, dwarfing all the stats numbers up to October. Associated Press has a Winter is expected to cause a further spike in infections. Exactly how the geniuses in Washington will manage it is anyone’s guess, but nobody could expect much. Maybe the new administration will achieve what Trump’s sycophantic rabble couldn’t. An issue of competence There’s a much bigger long-term issue here. Managing pandemics isn’t easy, but the rest of the world simply went into default mode – Get the experts, lockdown, etc. Simple. Most of the world’s politicians were quite happy to leave it to the experts, too. Not America, though. The nation built on ideas and science suddenly didn’t have any ideas and completely rejected science. Trump had COVID data sent directly to the White House – Where not a word about it was ever heard again. The CDC, a global authority, was put under pressure from a guy who allegedly didn’t even sit for his own SATs. There was a crusade against the lockdowns, suicidally stupid. The" Plandemic" idea was actually believed by people who supposedly passed grade school. It was published by people who are supposed to know how to assess facts, and read and write, too. I actually saw a guy on Facebook with a message saying "No science." as part of an anti-lockdown, anti-mask propaganda thing. Conspiracies were invented before vaccines were invented. That smart, eh? America did quite literally everything wrong, to the extent it was possible to do it. A psychological civil war was all that happened, in all its inglorious mediocrity. What madness was this? Economic catastrophe, for the sake of what? Ego? Trillions of dollars’ worth of absolutely nothing but hot air? This was a national self-inflicted injury, and the damage is severe. Who or what is this stupid, this irresponsible, and this utterly incompetent on all levels? This truly was insanity. There should be a full investigation of the failure to manage the pandemic, and charges laid. 