By By Karen Graham 26 mins ago in World An Indian nurse working at a hospital in southwestern Saudi Arabia has been infected by the coronavirus amid an outbreak that has killed 17 people in China, India's minister of state for external affairs said on Thursday. 

Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

Al-Hayat Hospital is in Khamis Mushait, some 900 kilometers (560 miles) southwest of the capital Riyadh. The minister added that the nurses had been quarantined and tested due to the threat.

According to Indian media, the nurse may have contracted the coronavirus while caring for a colleague from the Philippines who had tested positive. However, it is noted that neither Riyadh or Delhi have reported cases in their respective countries.

Saudi Arabia, while not responding to a request for comment by Reuters - did say on Wednesday they would begin screening passengers arriving from China, as well as take other measures following the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The coronavirus, which can pass from person-to-person, has been reported in Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the United States. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization will decide on Thursday whether or not to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, reports the Huffington Post.