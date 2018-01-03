Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNorway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Norway on Wednesday announced it has suspended arms and ammunition exports to the United Arab Emirates because of the nation's involvement in the Yemen war.

"The development of the armed conflict in Yemen in the autumn of 2017 has been serious and there are severe concerns for the humanitarian situation," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE is part of a Saudi Arabia-led coalition that has been fighting in Yemen since March 2015.

The conflict has killed more than 8,750 people, including many civilians, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The suspension of arms exports, adopted on December 19, is a precautionary move and does not indicate that Norwegian weapons have been used in Yemen, Oslo said.

Norwegian arms sales in the UAE had almost doubled in 2016 compared to the previous year, reaching 79 million kroner (around 8 million euros, $9,7 million at current rates).

Norway says it does not sell arms to Saudi Arabia.

More about Norway, Yemen, UAE, Defence, Weaponry
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Arundhati Roy: the literary canary in India's coalmine
Suicide victim video by YouTube star sparks anger in Japan
India limits visitors to save Taj Mahal
Robots en route to Antarctica to study underside of ice shelves
Indian caste protests hit Mumbai
Ethereum sets record high price to begin New Year
Erdogan heads to France seeking EU thaw
Ripple rises to become second largest cryptocurrency
Peru bus accident kills 48: police
France vows crackdown after New Year's Eve attack on police