Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNine dismembered bodies found in Mexico

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Crime

Mexican authorities found the dismembered bodies of nine people in an abandoned pickup truck in the state of Veracruz, one of the country's most violent, police said Sunday.

Police acting on a tip found the truck, with the bodies in full view, around midnight Saturday in the municipality of Xalapa.

Besides the dismembered bodies, they also recovered two messages containing threats, an army source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The find followed the discovery on Friday of four human heads placed on the hood of a car in the municipality of Sayula de Aleman, also in Veracruz.

Veracruz has been convulsed by violence stemming from gangland disputes between the Jalisco New Generation cartel, the Zetas and the Gulf cartel.

Last year was the most violent in Mexico in the past two decades, with official figures tallying 23,101 murders from January to November.

More about mxico, criminalidad, crimen
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Dogecoin founder claims 2017 was worst year yet for cryptocoins
Segway Robotics' Loomo want to be your mobile companion Special
Trump says immigration deal 'probably dead'
New AI system for lung cancer and heart disease
Abbas calls Trump's peace efforts 'slap of the century'
Review: Carrie Underwood and Ludacris inspirational on 'The Champion' Special
UKIP leader under fire for lover's 'racist' royal slur
Steve Como talks All The Blink Things, future plans for 2018 Special
Bringing restaurant-as-a-service to London Special
Turkish passenger plane skids off runway onto seaside cliff