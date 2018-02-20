The niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a hardliner tipped as a possible future leader of the anti-immigrant National Front, will share a stage this week with President Donald Trump and other US conservatives.

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a 27-year-old former MP, is to mark her return to the public eye with a speech in Washington nine months after she said she was withdrawing from politics.

She will address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday as the second headliner, shortly after Vice President Mike Pence. Trump will speak at the same event on Friday.

The US leader came close to endorsing Marechal-Le Pen's aunt, National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen, when she campaigned for president last year against centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The Le Pen family dominates France's anti-immigration and anti-EU far-right party, which was co-founded by former paratrooper Jean-Marie, who is Marine's father and Marion's grandfather.

Brexit champion Nigel Farage will also attend the CPAC event after receiving a warm welcome there last year, when he praised Trump's "quite remarkable" victory.

Each day of the convention, held at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center just outside Washington, begins with a pledge of allegiance to the US flag and a prayer.

- Comeback? -

Marechal-Le Pen's re-appearance is likely to fuel speculation about her intentions after she stepped back from politics in May last year, supposedly to pursue a career in the private sector.

The openly religious figure, who takes a hardline stance on immigration, Islam and abortion, is popular among grassroots FN members, particularly in its heartland in southern France.

The speech coincides with difficulties for Marine Le Pen who polled 34 percent in the run-off round of the presidential election last May -- a record score for the FN that nonetheless fell below expectations.

The FN leader campaigned as a more moderate figure than her father, who has several convictions for anti-Semitism and racism, but faltered badly when trying to sell voters on pulling France out of the eurozone.

She has struggled since to unite the party and admitted this week ahead of a party convention next month that she would be prepared to step aside for a better candidate in the next presidential election in 2022.

Personal tensions and political differences between Marine and Marion were widely reported during last year's campaign and are thought to have led Marion to step back.

Jean-Marie Le Pen did not hide his disappointment at the decision by "one of the most loved and most admired stars in the movement" to work in the private sector.

Marechal-Le Pen, who is studying for an MBA, also said she wanted to spend more time with her young daughter.

"It's not exactly a comeback but it's a sign that Marion Marechal-Le Pen has not completely left politics," Le Figaro newspaper commented on Tuesday.