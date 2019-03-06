Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNicaragua government, opposition agree on 'roadmap' for talks

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's leftist government and the opposition have agreed a "roadmap" for extended peace talks to resolve 10 months of crisis sparked by a deadly crackdown on dissent in which hundreds of people were killed.

The breakthrough was announced late Tuesday by Vatican ambassador to Nicaragua, Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, after five days of talks in the capital Managua.

"The roadmap was approved," Sommertag, who participated in the talks, told a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

Both sides invited representatives of the Catholic and Evangelical churches to act as "witnesses" to the talks, which are set to conclude on March 28.

The Cardinal Archbishop of Managua, Leopoldo Brenes, said he would respond to the invitation on Friday after consulting bishops. The Catholic Church mediated a previous round of peace talks that collapsed in June 2018.

The opposition has demanded a wider international presence, including representatives of the United Nations and the Organization of American States, to ensure compliance with any agreement adopted during talks.

The government side opposed this, but as part of the roadmap agreement both sides said guarantors would be designated once an agenda is approved.

"We need the presence of organizations that give confidence and transparency to the dialogue, both to the participants and to the population," Alliance delegate Ernesto Medina told AFP.

More about Manifestation, Nicaragua, politique, droitshumains
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US zooms past Europe in electric car sales
China — Fear of harmful organisms behind ban on Canadian canola
Hit by a price crash, Colombia wants to break its coffee free from NYSE
Huawei exec due in court in Canada as row with China heats up
Police fire tear gas as strike strands travellers at Nairobi airport
Spanish police give their version of Catalan referendum violence
Tesla cuts price of its Model S and X EV's up to $10,000 and more
China's Huawei steps up charm offensive, rejects security fears
Climate change forces Arctic animals to shift feeding habits: study
Hundreds limp out of besieged Syria jihadist enclave